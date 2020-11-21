20,012 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000.

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

