208,722 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,701,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

CZR stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

