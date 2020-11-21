217,700 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 217,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CEMEX by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 376,062 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,398,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 83,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

