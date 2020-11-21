22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading 25% Higher

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 6,194,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 1,500,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 187.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $177,000.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.