2,407 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 550,105 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,898,000 after acquiring an additional 526,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,477,000 after acquiring an additional 63,309 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $110.89 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

