2,438 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

AptarGroup stock opened at $127.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $128.86.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

