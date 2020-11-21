2,745 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sony by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after buying an additional 402,808 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 6,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,084,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,072,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $89.98 on Friday. Sony Co. has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.