5,536 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 73,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cloudflare by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.64 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $71.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,277,047 shares of company stock worth $71,496,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

