588 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 133,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $338.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.