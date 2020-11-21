66,630 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $146.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

