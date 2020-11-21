6,893 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,893 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $777,834.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.