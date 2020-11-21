763 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $315.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.85. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

