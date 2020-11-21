864 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 112.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $306.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.