86,504 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

NYSE:M opened at $9.05 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

