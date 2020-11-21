888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Insider Sells £780,000 in Stock

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $973.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. 888 Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

888 Holdings plc (888.L) Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

