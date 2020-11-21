8,981 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

LSPD stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

