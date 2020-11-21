ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 19 by Jefferies Financial Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 19 target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 22.35.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

