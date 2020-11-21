ABB’s (ABB) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABB. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. State Street Corp raised its position in ABB by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ABB by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ABB by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 143,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 1,252.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

