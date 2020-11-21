AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.