Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 6,889 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PRA Health Sciences worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

PRAH opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

