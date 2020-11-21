Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

