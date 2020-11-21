Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,625 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 27.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 623,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

