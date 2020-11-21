Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 137,781 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,781 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.22% of NeoPhotonics worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 27,555 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 517,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 90,006 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NPTN opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $401.67 million, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

