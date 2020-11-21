Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Shares of ANIOY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.