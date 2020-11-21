Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 53,376 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 661.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40.

Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.42 million for the quarter.

About Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR)

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

