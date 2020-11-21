Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares fell 6.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.51. 1,067,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,088,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Specifically, insider Francis Lo sold 25,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 50,040 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $2,289,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,860 shares in the company, valued at $82,132,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,126,203 shares of company stock worth $153,872,302 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

