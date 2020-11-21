AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. AdvanSix posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $482.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 250,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 132,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.