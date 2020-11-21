Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. Advantest has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $69.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

