Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

