AECOM to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AECOM in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $44,563,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 89.4% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 767,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,729,000 after acquiring an additional 434,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

