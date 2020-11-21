Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,900 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $26.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.05.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

