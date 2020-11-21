AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 13.6%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s share price shot up 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.68. 7,283,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 6,720,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Barrett Mooney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,750,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,238,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $573,550 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth about $264,000.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. It also offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.