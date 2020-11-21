Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,237,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,023,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.