Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

AGI stock opened at C$11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$65,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at C$327,920.40.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

