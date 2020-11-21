Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.