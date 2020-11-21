Alasdair (Al) Breach Buys 6,000 Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 6,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($15.78) per share, with a total value of £72,480 ($94,695.58).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) stock opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.73) on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 690 ($9.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,845 ($24.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 946.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 932.06.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

