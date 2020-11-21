Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 141 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,920,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average is $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

