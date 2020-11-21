Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alleghany by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $753.33.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $589.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $571.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.64 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

