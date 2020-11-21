Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. Sells 34,786 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $5,578,630.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,703,398.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $154.94 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

