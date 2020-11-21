Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. Sells 45,386 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,580,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $154.94 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,257 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 290,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

