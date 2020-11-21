ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.13% of ALLETE worth $57,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,725,000 after buying an additional 228,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

ALE stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.17%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.