Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $31.23 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,902 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,501.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 16,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $651,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

