Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CAO Sells $693,450.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.98 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ally Financial by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $45,026,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ally Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

