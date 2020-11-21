Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Update

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $6,516,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALPN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.