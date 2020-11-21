Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.14.

ALTR stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -255.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

In other news, insider Andrea Siudara sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $70,131.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,432 over the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after buying an additional 425,460 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $15,450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $12,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock worth $153,508,000 after purchasing an additional 292,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 130,983 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

