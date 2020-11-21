ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ALX Oncology traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

ALXO has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

