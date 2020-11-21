Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the October 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

