Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ambarella stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

