Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $79.00.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.20.

NYSE:AEE opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.8% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

