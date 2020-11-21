American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Coverage Initiated at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of AOUT opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

